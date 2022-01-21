Proposal to ban smacking in NI put forward again after ‘shock’ Stormont vote fell through

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods has again put forward a move to ban the smacking of children in Northern Ireland, following a Stormont committee U-turn on the decision on Thursday.

The North Down MLA re-tabled the amendment to the Justice Bill, to ban the physical chastisement of children, known as ‘equal protection’.

The Justice Committee had previously agreed to table the amendment, which would remove the defence of “reasonable chastisement” — but the proposal was defeated yesterday.

A vote on the amendment was three in favour, and three against — but it fell because a majority is required, which Ms Woods claimed was “due to the absence of Sinn Féin and UUP MLAs, who had been present earlier in the meeting, and opposition from the DUP”.

A court clerk stated that Sinn Féin’s Emma Rogan delegated her vote to Sinead Ennis, who left before the vote.

“I am extremely disappointed that the amendment did not receive Committee support, but I have tabled an amendment along with SDLP MLA Sinéad Bradley, and have invited all other MLAs to add their name to it,” said Ms Woods.

“When I joined the Justice Committee two years ago this week, I stated I would fight for youth justice issues, such as raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility and equal protection. I will do whatever it takes to have this debated in the Assembly, and ensure children’s rights are protected in law.

“This reflects the strong public opinion in favour of a smacking ban. The evidence is clear that physical chastisement is harmful, and our laws should reflect that. Support, information and resources should be forthcoming from the Executive.”

Legislation banning people from smacking their children will begin in Wales this year, and similar laws already exist in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Ms Woods said “children and young people in Northern Ireland deserve the same legal protections”.

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley has said she was left shocked at a the committee’s “U-turn on instituting a ban on the physical punishment of children”.

Ms Bradley said: “I was shocked when the final proposal was defeated at a meeting this afternoon because a number of members were not present to vote.

"This is deeply disappointing and a missed opportunity to demonstrate a broad consensus on this important issue. It is particularly disappointing that both of Sinn Féin’s South Down MLAs were absent for the vote.”

Sinn Féin said: “Sinéad Ennis had to leave for urgent family business; the chair was informed in advance. The amendment is being tabled as a cross party amendment by Sinn Féin, SDLP and Green Party.”

The UUP has been contacted for a response.