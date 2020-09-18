Proposal to hold 2022 Armed Forces Day in Belfast voted down at council

At this week’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst presented a motion that the council forward a Belfast bid to host National Armed Forces Day in June 2022.

The matter went to a vote on commissioning a report on the practicalities and costs of holding the celebration in Belfast.

Ten councillors, six from the DUP and four from the Alliance Party, voted for the report, while ten councillors, seven from Sinn Fein, two from the SDLP, and one from the Green Party, voted against.

The draw then required a casting vote from the Chair of the Committee, Sinn Fein Councillor Christina Black, who voted against the motion.

Armed Forces Day, formerly Veteran’s Day, is an annual event in the United Kingdom held in late June to commemorate the service of personnel in the British Armed forces past and present. It was first held in 2006, and was held remotely this year.

Councillor Pankhurst said: “Such an event would be beneficial for our local economy. In a post-pandemic era, this event would bring much needed income to our city’s commerce, particularly engaging with the hospitality and tourism industry, both of which have been hardest hit by the lockdown measures.”

He quoted figures from profits made by cities and surrounding regions from the event in Great Britain.

Sinn Fein Councillor Seanna Walsh responded: “I don’t think there will be anyone in any way surprised that our party will not be supporting this motion, and in fact we have a very different view of the occasion itself.

“And we also have a very different experience of the British army in this city, particularly in the years of the recent conflict. Our community suffered a hell of a lot at the hands of the British army.

“It has to be accepted that there is a contested history and a contested politics in regards to our experience and our relationship with Britain, dating right back to the foundation of the northern state.

“It took years and blood and sweat and many long hours to bring about a peace process here, and some of us worked very hard on that, not least some by those who would be our political opponents in the council.

“There are two polar opposites as to how people in Belfast regard the British army, and a whole load of opinions in between. It doesn’t make any sense to me why anyone at this stage would want to poke our community in the eye.”

He added: “it’s a lot easier to start a fire, than to put one out.”

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said: “We think this is positive for the city and Northern Ireland if we could host this event. We would encourage Councillor Walsh to challenge his own thinking.

“We understand we have a different view on constitutional politics and on events in the past. But this is about the current. This is about young people involving themselves in cadet organisations, about young people choosing to take up a career in the armed services, as well as people who serve in the reserve forces. Northern Ireland has the highest per capita rate of service in the reserve forces in the UK. That is something we can be proud of.”

Alliance Councillor Michael Long stated a similar event held in Belfast had “no major issues” when his wife, the Justice Minister and Alliance party leader Naomi Long, was Lord Mayor of the city from 2009 to 2010.

He said: “We have supported events that will support British identity, Irish identity and indeed Northern Irish identity in the past, and we will be content to support this particular issue as well.”

Green Councillor Aine Groogan said: “I come from a party whose core value is peace, and non-violence, and as such I reject militarism in all its forms.”

She added: “I believe it is hyper masculine and quite toxic. That goes for official armies and a lot of commemorations for other things here.” She said there was a problem with “young working class men fighting wars that were not theirs.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading said: “If this had been an event to support peace, or the work of the United Nations I would be inclined to support it, but this is about militarism, this is about encouraging young people into thinking about how good it is to dress up in a uniform and go out and fight.

“And the reality is it is not great to dress up in a uniform and go out and fight. You can come back seriously injured from a war, or you may not even come back at all.”