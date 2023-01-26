Proposal to mark Holocaust Memorial Day sparks Irish Famine ‘tit for tat’ at council

The argument broke out following claims the Great Hunger ‘genocide’ and 1641 massacre of Protestants should also be marked with moments of remembrance

Roses lie at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also known as the Holocaust Memorial, on January 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany (Getty). — © Getty Images

A proposal asking for a minute’s silence to mark Holocaust Memorial Day led to an angry debate between councillors in Londonderry amid claims the Irish Famine “genocide” and the 1641 massacre of Protestants should also be marked.

The row broke out at a meeting of Derry and Strabane District Council, with some expressing frustration that it descended into a ‘tit for tat’ argument. Alliance councillor Philip McKinney made the proposal during chairperson’s business.

He said: “Deputy Mayor, I would ask that you allow council to hold a minute’s silence to remember all those who have perished through acts of genocide since the Second World War — China, Rwanda, Cambodia, Bosnia and Dhofar.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly made an amendment.

He said: “I agree it should be done but I would also include in that list something which is pre-Second World War and that’s an Gorta Mór, some may know it as the Irish Famine which I also believe was genocide.”

A million people in Ireland are estimated to have died of starvation and epidemic disease between 1846 and 1851, and some two million emigrated in a period of a little more than a decade.

In 1997, Prime Minister Tony Blair issued a statement expressing remorse for inaction by the UK Government during the famine.

Whilst supporting the original proposal, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said: “The initial proposal is with regard to genocides which have occurred since World War II and whilst I understand Cllr Donnolly’s position, I could include the 1641 massacre of Protestants in Ireland and many other events.

“To accept this amendment denigrates, in my opinion, the initial proposal so I will not be supporting the amendment.”

Agreeing with the initial proposal, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney added: “The proposers of the amendment called the famine a genocide, but we all know the history of the famine but Deputy Mayor we could not support the amendment.”

The amendment carried with 28 votes for and five against.

Mr McKinney said: “I can’t understand why there are some people within this chamber and the remote chamber as well who have pushed to make this into a political debate.

“If they felt so strongly about the amendment, why did they not come in and amend again and talk about the Scottish Land Clearances and I should also point out what happened with the famine was both Protestant and Catholic families so to make it a political statement is ludicrous, and they should hang their heads in shame.”

Alderman Hussey returned, proposing a further amendment which read ‘being mindful of how close our society came to a genocide during the so-called Troubles, we also condemn the attempted genocide of Protestants along the Fermanagh and Tyrone border by republican terrorists.’

Mr McKinney stated he was ‘totally disgusted’ that his proposal had become a political debate and it had become a case of ‘them and us’.

“It’s the old blame game again,” he added. “I just wish the politics could be taken out of it and just concentrate on the atrocities that had been carried out and put in the motion.”

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said if the debate continued in the same vein she would abstain.

“It’s no disrespect to the original motion or amendment to the motion,” she said. “It’s going to go down that avenue of tit for tat and I feel for everyone who has been a victim of war or Troubles or genocide that we have experienced in this part of the world.

“It’s going to get ridiculous and the public listening to this are going to say, ‘there they go again, they are there to discuss business that affects us in this council area and here we are green and orange, us and them’ — it’s disgusting.”

Welcoming Mr McKinney’s original motion, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said: “Cllr Donnelly is within his right and our right to add in the Great Hunger, it shouldn’t have been an issue.

“I feel very determined as someone who has a Jewish partner who celebrates Jewish cultural traditions that we have a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the Holocaust, it still remains a pivotal moment in human history and one we should say over and over again — never again.

“Unfortunately, there are many people who want to take us back in that direction. We should say we stand in solidarity with all people who faced genocide and faced attempts to annihilate them.

“I would urge that if Alderman Hussey wants to stick with his amendment that people reject it because it is just toxic.”

Taking exception to comments about tit for tat, UUP Alderman Ryan McCready stated: “The famine was deeply reprehensible and there was no excuse but to try and piggy-back on motion after motion, it leads to no end.

“It’s troubling and disturbing to go through this sort of cycle but to call each other or people’s perspective ridiculous is pointless and disingenuous. We all have something to say, and we all represent lots of people out there. This has opened a real can of worms.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: “We will not be supporting the amendment. I have no issue in saying I condemn the genocide of Protestants along the Fermanagh and Tyrone border by republican terrorists, but I also condemn the genocide of Catholics across the north by loyalist and British terrorists and I find it absolutely appalling that anyone would want to bring in and talk about victims of the conflict this week.”

Alderman Hussey’s amendment fell before the substantive motion passed with votes 30 for, one against and three abstentions.

The chamber subsequently stood for a minute’s silence.