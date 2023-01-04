Proposed new Northlands addiction treatment facility offers ‘a beacon of hope’

A proposed state-of-the-art addiction treatment centre in Londonderry has been described as a “beacon of hope” for those battling the problem.

Northlands’ new Centre of Excellence is planned to be based on the Culmore Road.

Its knowledge exchange series 2023 was launched at Ulster University’s Magee campus yesterday.

The inaugural lecture was delivered by Professor Dame Carol Black and entitled Combating Drug Misuse: A Complex Challenge.

Dame Carol headed an independent review of drugs to inform government thinking on prevention, treatment and recovery.

Her report indicated that the UK drugs trade earns dealers £9bn per year and costs the government £19.2bn annually.

It linked drugs to half of all UK murders, 48% of serious burglaries, and suggested a third of prisoners are jailed in connection with drugs.

Yesterday she visited the proposed site with Northlands head of treatment, Tommy Canning.

Mr Canning said: “We’re filled with hope that this will become a reality. This is my first time down looking at the proposed site and you can almost see it.

“We’re doing all this work in the knowledge that this might not be realised so you carry a bit of anxiety and worry, but you have to push past that and believe it will happen.”

The government has committed £1m of funding but that will not be enough to construct the facility. In total, it will cost around £20m, Mr Canning said.

A commitment is needed from the Executive, and Northlands is also submitting a bid to the European PEACEPLUS Programme, which was designed to promote peace and prosperity in border counties of Ireland.

If successful, it will go a long way to realising Northlands’ vision of increasing from an eight to a 12 or 16-bed facility, incorporating long-term accommodation for a small number of people.

Mr Canning added: “There is no reason why it can’t be situated in Derry, there is no reason why people in Northern Ireland can’t be told that if you’ve an issue with addiction, the place to go is Derry — ‘that’s who is treating addiction and doing it well, that’s the service that will help people recover from addiction’.

“It’s exciting that Derry can be that beacon on the hill for everyone else in Northern Ireland.”

A video played during the lecture revealed what Northlands means to families in the city.

People recovering from addiction explained how “it gave me back my life and my family”, while others spoke of having “hope again”.

One man revealed: “The greatest thing I can say about what Northlands gave me is hearing my children laugh.”

Dame Carol said any new centre needs to match local needs. High levels of unemployment and deprivation in the North West strengthen the case for a facility to be built here, she believes.

“What was shown early in my review was if you mapped deprivation, poverty and poor education, and mapped on to it serious drug dependency, they completely align,” she said.

“So the more poverty, the more deprivation, the more children who live in troubled families, the more problems you’re going to have with drugs.”

Her review found that job cuts in treating addiction, the closure of treatment centres and a lack of innovation have damaged the standard of services.

The government accepted its recommendations, agreeing to allocate £800m.