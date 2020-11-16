Prosecutors may seek tougher sentences for dissident republican gang bugged by MI5

Prison terms for seven dissidents on terror charges could be reassessed

Arrests: Officers from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch raid a house in Ardcarn Park, Newry, in 2014

Prosecutors are considering if there is potential to review sentences handed to seven republicans caught in a major MI5 sting.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it will assess the legal basis for the sentences to be appealed on the grounds they may be "unduly lenient".

It follows calls for an overhaul of sentencing after a case which the PSNI described as "one of the most significant terrorism cases in recent times".

The seven men were jailed last Friday, but several could walk free in three or three and a half years.

The men were arrested after a PSNI-MI5 bugging operation on a house in Newry in 2014, and were sentenced in Belfast having pleaded guilty in January to charges arising from the surveillance operation.

Five - one of whom is now dead - had admitted charges of belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, providing weapons and explosives training, conspiring to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life. They are:

Parick Joseph 'Mooch' Blair (65), of Lissara Heights, Warrenpoint, Co Down.

Joseph Matthew Lynch (79), of Beechgrove Avenue, Weston, Co Limerick.

Liam Hannaway (50), of White Rise, Dunmurry.

John Sheehy (36), of Erskine Street, Newry.

And Colin Patrick Winters (49), of Ardcarn Park, Newry, who has since passed away.

They further admitted conspiracy to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent, along with preparing acts of terrorism.

Blair, Hannaway and Winters had also admitted collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists. Sheehy further pleaded guilty to attending a meeting at Ardcarn Park for the purposes of terrorist training.

Winters - who died in August - had also admitted to allowing his Ardcarn Park home to be used for a terrorist meeting.

As well as admitting he received weapons training, Joseph Lynch further pleaded guilty to two counts of attending a meeting for terrorist purposes.

Seamus Morgan (64), of Barcroft Park, Newry, Kevin John Paul Heaney (47), of Blackstaff Mews, Springfield Road in West Belfast and Terence Marks (60), of Parkhead Crescent, Newry, all pleaded guilty to belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation.

Marks also admitted to a further charge of receiving training in the making or use of explosives for terrorism.

None of the terrorists was sentenced to longer than five years in prison.

UUP justice spokesman Doug Beattie said the sentencing had shown that the Northern Ireland justice system is "incredibly lenient - far more lenient than anywhere else in the UK".

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, co-operation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors, such as intent and excessive violence.

On Monday a PPS spokesperson said it was considering if there are grounds for the sentences to be referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis that they may be unduly lenient, adding: "An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidance, could reasonably consider appropriate."

The spokesperson added: "In other words the sentence must not just be lenient, but must be unduly lenient."