Prospect of a pre-Christmas election ‘is not an idle threat’, warns NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

Heaton-Harris ‘probably will’ call Stormont poll, but Beattie brands possibility ‘diabolical’

New Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said the prospect of him calling a pre-Christmas Assembly election is not an “idle threat”.

Speaking after he met the Alliance and UUP leaders, Mr Heaton-Harris said he can see a “landing zone” to resolve protocol problems and have the Stormont institutions fully functioning again.

Asked if he would call a winter election if that doesn’t happen, he replied: “That is what the legislation says. I probably will. The legislation says that and I have no intention of changing the legislation.

“Is it an idle threat? I don’t think so. It is no threat at all, it is a fact that the legislation says that is what I have to do on October 28.”

Read more What could happen if another NI Assembly election is called? The Stormont MLAs who will be most worried about losing their seats

Mr Heaton-Harris urged people to judge him on his actions and his words. “I am always keen to be judged on what I actually do rather than what people expect or think they know of me,” he added.

The Secretary of State said he was looking forward to working with politicians in the Republic. “I have got a strong friendship with (Irish Foreign Affairs Minister) Simon Coveney, I have already reacquainted myself with him by phone.

“I am quite looking forward to working with him because I think there is a positive place we can get to, a landing zone that would mean the executive could reform and I really want to aim for that,” he said.

“You can judge me on my actions and my words in this area. It won’t be long because this all needs to move forward very quickly.”

Mr Heaton-Harris, who has already met Sinn Fein and the DUP, held discussions with Naomi Long and Doug Beattie on Tuesday. He is set to meet Colum Eastwood in London on Thursday.

Mr Beattie described the prospect of a pre-Christmas Assembly election as “absolutely diabolical”. He said he hoped that some goodwill created by the Queen’s death could be used in new negotiations between London and Brussels.

Current rules stipulate that without a functioning Executive, ministers must stand down on October 28 and the government call an election within 12 weeks.

Mr Beattie said: “That means there has to be an election by January 19. That is the process. There is no other process so we would expect to have an election on either December 8 or 15.

“I think it is absolutely diabolical that we are going to go back out to put posters up, knocking on doors to tell people to vote for us in the cost-of-living crisis, when people are sitting in their homes hungry and cold and we are asking them for a vote when we have already failed them.

“I think an election in the winter would be absolutely diabolical, but if that is what has to happen that is what will happen.”

Asked if he thought the Government could introduce legislation to defer a winter election, Mr Beattie said: “I don’t get a sense they are going to do that. It would take primary legislation and I don’t see any appetite for that.”

He added: “I got a sense that the sad circumstances of the last number of days have created a degree of goodwill and there is going to be new impetus put into negotiations between the UK and the EU in regards to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and a change in language I think.

“Northern Ireland cannot be treated differently from the rest of the United Kingdom, but having no executive is incredibly difficult.”

Asked about the prospect of an early election, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Ultimately, that is a decision for the Secretary of State and the Government to make.

“I think instead of focusing on an election right now, what we should be focusing on is getting a solution to the problems that we face because an election could come and go again. But that doesn’t ultimately solve the problems that we are facing.

“So let’s make sure that we can sort out the problems that we have right now let’s deal with the protocol and the issues that it is causing. I would rather see that done in a negotiated way where people come together and try and that out.

“The NI Protocol Bill is there and I hope that in the absence of a negotiated outcome that it makes its way through Parliament and that it gets enacted.”

Mr Heaton-Harris replaced Shailesh Vara as Secretary of State a fortnight ago after Liz Truss became Prime Minister.

After meeting Michelle O’Neill and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, he was criticised for not talking to the smaller parties. The Queen’s death led to a pausing of political discussions.