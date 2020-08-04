Protect the peace John Hume built, Derry priest urges community

A commitment to peace in Northern Ireland must be John Hume's lasting legacy, the priest who will celebrate his Requiem Mass on Wednesday has said.

The former SDLP leader, recognised as one of Ireland's greatest politicians, passed away on Monday after a long illness.

His funeral will take place in his home city of Londonderry on Wednesday morning.

In accordance with coronavirus regulations, only immediate family will be inside St Eugene's Cathedral, where Fr Paul Farren will be the chief celebrant.

Mourners including Mayor of Derry Brian Tierney, former SDLP leader Mark Durkan and current leader Colum Eastwood pay their respects

On Tuesday night, Mr Hume's remains were brought from his home near Moville in Co Donegal to St Eugene's.

People were urged not to line the streets, with the Hume family, including his widow Pat, urging mourners to pay their respects by taking part in a "Celebration of Light for Peace in their own homes.

Fr Farren said: "How we remember John is very important. He can't just be a memory - his legacy has to be our commitment to peace.

"Pat and her family are very grateful for the outpouring of love and support following the death of their beloved John.

John Hume

"The family are anxious that a public gathering for John's funeral might inadvertently put someone's health at risk.

Fr Farren added the Celebration of Light for Peace was a fitting tribute "to a much-loved and distinguished Irishman."

On Tuesday night Mr Hume's family said they had been strengthened by the countless tributes paid to him and by how people had largely respected their request not to line the streets.

Friends and family form a guard of honour as the coffin of John Hume arrives at the cathedral

In a statement, Mr Hume's widow and constant stalwart in life Pat and their sons and daughters Therese, Aine, Aidan, John and Mo said: "John loved the people of Derry and Donegal.

"The heartfelt and sincere condolences that we have received from people from across the island, but particularly from the communities John loved being a part of, have been immensely comforting to us."

Earlier in Moville, the desire to do as the Hume family requested was first and foremost in people's thoughts despite many wanting to keep to the tradition of visiting the wake house.

Local woman Roisin Doherty was typical of many residents when she said she was greatly saddened at the lack of opportunity to pay respect to Mr Hume.

"From the time John and Pat came to Moville, they have been part of the fabric of the town... John was just too unwell to be out and about, but he was as loved and respected here as he was anywhere else," she added.

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

"It would be the natural thing to go to the wake and pay respects, but Pat's wishes are what are important now. Out of respect to her and the family, I will stay at home and light a candle in his memory."

Mr Hume's remains were taken into the cathedral and placed at the foot of the altar where Fr Paul Farren will celebrate Requiem Mass on Wednesday.

Ten-year-old Millie McHugh, from Derry, holds a candle in memory of Nobel laureate John Hume on Derry’s Walls this evening. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

The grounds of St Eugene's Cathedral will remain closed to the public before and during the funeral service. Parking restrictions will also be in place in the surrounding streets.

Members of the public have been warned that, in line with guidelines around coronavirus, the City Cemetery will remain closed throughout the morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, tributes continued to pour in from around the world, including from US President Donald Trump's administration and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Mourners hold candles as they prepare for the arrival of the funeral cortege of John Hume in the grounds of St Eugene's Cathedral. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.08.20

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Mr Hume displayed "integrity and courage" and played a "profoundly important role" in Northern Ireland's transition from violence to peace.

"Throughout his career, John Hume believed that just and lasting political solutions could only be achieved through peaceful means, and as a central architect of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, he worked tirelessly to make these aspirations a reality," he added.

"Mr Hume's influence extended far beyond the shores where he lived."

Family members watch as the coffin of John Hume is taken into St Eugene’s Cathedral in Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Former US Vice-President and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said the world had lost a "great man of peace".

"John Hume committed his life to the principles of non-violence, and through his faith, statesmanship, and perseverance, he helped bring Northern Ireland through the Troubles to a better tomorrow," he added.

"Jill (Mr Biden's wife) and I send our condolences to the entire Hume family.

US presidential candidate Joe Biden

"May his leadership and the example of his life continue to inspire future generations of peacemakers and patriots to create a world more grounded in civil rights, tolerance, equality, and democratic freedoms."

Former US Senator George Mitchell, who presided over the fraught political talks that eventually led to the 1998 Agreement, described Mr Hume as a dear friend who would be remembered for centuries to come.

"He was not just someone who I'd worked with closely over a period of many years. He was, I think - and most people acknowledge - one of the great persons in all of Irish history," he said.

John Hume's funeral arrives in Derry. Credit: Martin McKeown

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the BBC and broadcast live by RTE.

It will also be available to view on the cathedral's webcam at 11.30, with people able to hear Fr Farren's homily and Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown's final address.