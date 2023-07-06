‘Protect yourselves and others’: North coast beaches red-flagged due to algae

There have been an increased number of algal blooms in NI over the past month.

The public have been warned against swimming at two popular north coast beaches after the presence of blue-green algae was discovered.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) confirmed on Wednesday evening it had discovered the algae at Portstewart and Castlerock.

They said the local council had been informed and that warning signs had been erected on the coast.

"The presence of blue green algae in Lough Neagh has been widely communicated over the past number of weeks and it has now moved downstream with natural flow of water out of the lough through the River Bann, reaching the coast,” said a spokesperson.

“The natural movement of the tides and wave action will break up the algae, with some potentially washing up on the shore. Blue green algae can be harmful to humans and is highly toxic to animals.”

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

Its presence on the Lough Neagh shoreline has been linked to a number of dog deaths in the area.

The National Trust said it was likely the algal bloom had made its way up the River Bann and into the sea.

"The National Trust advised that Department of Agriculture sampling took place on Wednesday 5 July and confirmed the presence of potentially toxic blue-green algae at Castlerock, with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart,” said a spokesperson.

"These are freshwater species and the source is likely to be the River Bann. Please protect yourself and others by staying out of the water.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has encouraged the public to report any suspected blooms via a government app.

"DAERA sampling has confirmed potentially toxic blue green algae at Castlerock with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart. DAERA Emergency Pollution are aware of the situation,” said a spokesperson.

“The public are signposted to DAERA’s advice on blue green algae and asked to report any suspected blooms through the “Bloomin Algae app.”:

“Any concerns regarding the algae present should be reported to DAERA through the Emergency Pollution Hotline 0800 807060 or Emergecy-Pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk.”