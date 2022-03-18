Protest at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon over sacking of 800 P&O Ferries staff

A protest is set to take place at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon over the dismissal of more than 800 P&O Ferries staff.

The company announced the action via a video message on Thursday, then sent private security staff — some wearing body armour and balaclavas and carrying stun guns and handcuffs — to remove staff from the European Causeway docked in Larne.

Freight operators and passengers were scrambling on Thursday night to switch plans following the sudden mass sacking of P&O Ferries employees, including dozens of skilled crew operating the Larne to Cairnryan route.

Sailings on the route are now suspended for at least five days and possibly a week, prompting concern over a serious disruption to the supply chain.

They tweeted on Friday morning: “#POLarne#POCairnryan our services are currently cancelled. Where possible we are organising travel via an alternative operator. Space is very limited so we would suggest if your journey is not essential, please do not travel today. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

NI man Steve Hedley is Assistant General Secretary of the RMT Union who is representing at least 100 of the staff affected by this move.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Friday morning that “it is an absolute disgrace” that “such a high-profile employer can just behave in this way.”

He questioned: “If they get away with it who else is safe?

“We have to have a maritime sector for the infrastructure of the economy, it has to work over the whole island of Ireland, and this is not the way to go about it.”

Mr Hedley added that the way P&O Ferries acted on Thursday “shows a complete imbalance between employer and employee and trade union”.

“If we want to take even an hour’s action of strike, we have to give a six-week notice of balloting and days we wanted to take on strike but an employer can turn up at a moment’s notice and sack 800 people?” he said.

“I would encourage anyone who is sympathetic to what’s going on to get along to the protest today.”

The protest is to go ahead between midday and 3pm on Friday.