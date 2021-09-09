Protest at Stormont over ‘completely unacceptable and totally nonsensical’ badger cull proposal

An animal rights group is opposing the cull of badgers in Northern Ireland

A protest will take place this weekend at the steps of Stormont to oppose what has been described as a “nonsensical, immoral and downright cruel” cull on badgers across Northern Ireland.

The cull has been proposed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) as part of attempts to eradicate bovine tuberculosis in the region.

A public consultation is open until Friday which outlines proposals aimed at tackling the rising spread of bovine TB, including a cull on the badger population and a reduction in valuation payments to farmers for infected cows.

An animal rights group organising Saturday’s protest claims these proposals are “inhumane” and “indiscriminate” in their targeting of a protected species.

Richie Duprey, who is originally from Armagh, is a member of the campaign group Northern Ireland Says No to Animal Cruelty. He said that, through the protest, which has been organised in conjunction with the NI Badger Group, they hope to raise awareness of “badgers being used as scapegoats” and a cull based on “no scientific backing”.

The cull is also being opposed by the USPCA, Ulster Wildlife, and two political parties.

Mr Duprey explained to the Belfast Telegraph that controlled shooting would be the predominant method used.

“This practice has been branded as ineffective and inhumane by the UK Government’s Independent Expert Panel, yet they find this a completely acceptable way to take care of the problem,” he said.

“There is very little evidence that badger to cow transmission is actually a thing. A bigger risk is cattle to badger.

“There is absolutely no conclusive evidence that badger culls stop the spread of TB in cattle or badgers – with most experts agreeing that culling is completely ineffective,” he added.

“Around one in five badgers in Ireland actually have traces of TB. We have roughly 35,000 badgers in the north, so 80% of those are TB free. To us, it is nonsensical to murder wildlife in blind faith in the hopes that it will miraculously make bovine TB cases drop.”

Mr Duprey said that Wales, which has a vaccination programme in place, is seeing better results than the Republic of Ireland, which has a badger cull in place.

He added that, having spoken to local farmers and collected data, the group is expecting Co Armagh to be one of eight TB hotspots in which a badger cull could take place.

Mr Duprey also said that much of the farming community is also opposed to the cull and that the upcoming protest is “not aimed at demonising farmers”.

“We are not against reducing the transmission of TB – after all we are an animal rights group and that of course includes protecting the lives of cattle as well, but we don’t believe that a cull of healthy animals is the answer,” said Mr Duprey.

“What we need is better animal husbandry for a start and infection control as well as a better vaccine to be brought in.

“If the proposals are passed, the cull could begin in July 2022 and it will take place over several months every year and it could just run indefinitely.

“At a time when Northern Ireland is the most nature-depleted part of the UK, to propose removing thousands of this keystone species from the countryside is completely unacceptable and totally nonsensical,” he said.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has highlighted that farmers are particularly concerned about some of the “extreme proposals” in the consultation, including cutting valuation payments by 25%.

UFU president, Victor Chestnutt, said: “This will seriously affect the viability of farm businesses across NI, not to mention the most they will pay for any one animal regardless of breeding is £5,000.

“Both of which has impacted our view on other proposals within the consultation especially on gamma testing and additional cost directed at our farmers.

“This TB strategy and the outcome of the consultation will affect our farmers in the coming years, I urge farmers to help us help them before it’s too late.”

A DAERA spokesperson reiterated that Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has “repeatedly acknowledged” the challenges the farming industry faces over high rates of bovine TB but “no final decision in relation to the proposals within the strategy will be made until the minister considers the responses to the consultation”.

They added that the proposals are “based on the experience and evidence from other jurisdictions; and on solid scientific research”.

“A range of options were considered as part of the development of the current proposals, including the implementation from the outset of a vaccination-only approach,” they said.

“However, this option was discarded on the basis of the available scientific evidence, Section 4.1 of the consultation document refers.

“However, the Department will constantly review the option of vaccination only in line with scientific research, effectiveness and value for money.”

The protest will start at 1pm at the bottom of the steps at the Assembly Building this Saturday, September 11.