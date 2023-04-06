Protest held amid concerns over impact of cuts on community programmes

Protesters gathered outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast in response to cuts to community programmes that could see thousands of jobs being put on protective notice.

The demonstration at Erskine House was called to highlight how the UK Government cuts will impact the community and voluntary sector.

Jim Donnelly, the joint chief executive of the Active Communities Network, said the cuts would have a detrimental impact on the most vulnerable.

“It’s more than a kick in the teeth because it’s not me losing it, it’s the young people that have been failed,” Mr Donnelly said.

Chris Heaton-Harris has said this year’s budget will be tough (PA) — © Brian Lawless

He added: “That’s the most vulnerable, that’s the at-risk young people who are out of employment, but it’s also disability groups.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said this year’s budget will be tough, pointing to a “£660 million blackhole” left by the last executive in 2022.

It has been indicated that some departments could be facing cuts as high as 10%.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey said there was “concern, anger and frustration” from those in attendance and that the cuts would be devastating for families and communities.

“There’s real concern we could see thousands of jobs being put on protective notice here within the next month or two,” she said.

She added: “But there’s also a concern that we’re going to lose childcare services, we’re going to lose family support services, services for those working with disabled people.

“And also the impact on children and young people, on women and on our other minority communities that are really impacted during the cost-of-living crisis.

“So this is devastating for our communities. It’s devastating for families, and really for society as a whole.”

Ms Hargey also said the budget decisions should be made by the Stormont executive.

“The message is loud and clear, we need a locally accountable executive,” she said.

“We need ministers in place without further delay that can make local decisions and we need a budget implemented urgently to get certainty for those communities and those services.”