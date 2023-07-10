Protest parade takes place in Newtownards against criminal gangs operating in area

Ards and North Down Against Criminal Gangs march on Weavers Grange in Newtownards on July 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A parade is underway in Newtownards in opposition to criminal gangs in the area.

It comes as police carried out searches in Weavers Grange shortly before the protest.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out two searches in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on Monday.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a feud between drugs gangs in north Down.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A sum of cash and a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered from one of the properties.

“The PCTF remains committed to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries.”

The search operation comes just two hours before a protest organised by a group calling themselves ‘Ards and North Down Against Criminal Gangs’.

The march was due to start outside Ards Rangers FC at 7pm before making its way to Weavers Grange where five representatives from a Women’s Group will hand a letter to the PSNI.

The Parades Commission ruled that the protest march in Newtownards should be banned from the area around Weavers Grange.

It came as members of the so-called Real UFF threatened to “shoot and bomb” women and children should the protest proceed along the planned route.

The commission had postponed giving a determination on the parade to allow for further community engagement on the issue.

However, an intermediary, who was trying to negotiate between the gang - centred in and around the Newtownards housing estate - parade organisers and police, was told that should it go ahead there was a threat against participants, including women and children taking part.

This threat was contained in submissions lodged with the commission and seen by the Belfast Telegraph.

The parade at first proposed entering Weavers Grange — the area at the centre of much of the loyalist infighting.

That was updated to an alternative proposal for five members of a women’s group to go to the entrance of Weavers Grange and hand over a letter to police.

The notified number of participants was 400, with one band to start at 7pm on Monday, July 10.