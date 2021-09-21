Protest: Support group for bereaved gathers outside courthouse calling for tougher sentences for ‘killer drivers’

Members of the group Life After outside court in Derry

Campaign: Christopher Sherrard from Life After whose father died in a road accident

Six families from the Life After support group were in attendance outside the city’s courthouse holding banners saying “start jailing killer drivers” and “our families are being failed by the justice system”.

The group was formed in 2017 to help and support people who have lost loved ones through road traffic collisions. It also aims to raise awareness of the effects of road death.

Christopher Sherrard founded the Life After group. His 60-year-old father Wilson died from the injuries he sustained in a car crash on the Foreglen Road near Claudy in August 2016.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said most families in the support group agree that sentences are too lenient.

Mr Sherrard believes people responsible for causing deaths on the roads are not being jailed often enough.

“The problem is, too many judges aren’t jailing people,” he explained.

“Too many sentences are reduced because of the perpetrator’s account. How they’ve been impacted is given precedence over the victim’s family.

“There’s not enough mention of how it affected the victim’s family, how they lost a loved one who may have been the main bread earner.

“And the court experience often leads to families being re-traumatised.”

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, co-operation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors.

But Mr Sherrard explained how campaigning for road safety was “never on my radar”. He added: “There are too many irregularities and disparities in the court system.

“My daddy was butchered. I watched him die in front of me.

“Other families have had to see their son impaled on railings. These are horrendous deaths.

“People need to be jailed for such offences.”

Further protests are planned outside courthouses in October and November. It is hoped that as the campaign gathers momentum, 30 families or more will attend a protest outside Stormont in January.

Custodial sentences for dangerous driving are often reduced based on guilty pleas, probation reports which lay out the defendant’s background and the likelihood of reoffending and other mitigating factors.

The Department of Justice has published ‘The Sentencing Review Policy — Way Forward’ which sets out Minister Naomi Long’s decisions following the review and public consultation.

Ms Long announced proposals to increase the maximum jail term for causing death by dangerous driving from 14 to 20 years.

Amongst other proposed changes, she agreed that a discretionary life sentence should be the maximum sentence available to a judge when an offender has a previous conviction for the same offence.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for further comment.