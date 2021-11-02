‘Protestant Action Force’… Who are the gang blamed for Newtownards bus hijacking?

Men who hijacked a Translink bus in Newtownards on Monday have claimed to be from the group known as “Protestant Action Force”.

During the hijacking incident they were reported to have told the driver it was the start of a campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The driver, who at first thought he was being robbed, managed to get off the bus unharmed but has been left “badly shaken”, while the PSNI said patrols will be stepped up in the local area in the coming days.

What is ‘Protestant Action Force’?

The “Protestant Action Force” was a cover name used by loyalists, mainly the UVF, to avoid directly claiming responsibility for killings during the Troubles.

The name emerged in the 1970s, with the name reportedly particularly active between 1974 and 1975.

The group name is believed to have been used to claim the murders of at least 41 Catholics during the conflict.

Those using the name have claimed responsibility for a number of historic atrocities.

They are thought to be particularly linked to the Glenanne gang, who operated throughout parts of Co Armagh and Tyrone in the 1970s and who claimed responsibility for the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

Have they been active recently?

The last reported killing referencing the name was back in the 1990s, however in July the Sunday World reported an emblem of the so-called group appeared on a wall in Co Armagh.

It was reported their orange triangle symbol with the letters “PAF” appeared in Lurgan beside UVF (Ulster Volunteer Force) and YCV (Young Citizen Volunteers) emblems in the Mourneview estate.

At the time the PSNI said they were investigating the appearance of the emblems and the symbol was condemned by local politicians.

Loyalists claimed the recent Ards hijacking was done to coincide with a deadline set by the DUP to resolve issues around the NI Protocol.

A loyalist source reported by this newspaper, said a banner saying ‘Peace or the Protocol’, which was displayed at a protest in the town earlier this year, should be taken literally.

“Unless the protocol goes, a few burning buses will be the tip of the iceberg,” they said.

The source added that while the main paramilitary groups did not sanction the attack, they would also not stop “young loyalists from taking violent action as in our view politics hasn’t succeeded”.

Reaction to the latest incident

In response to the Ards bus hijacking, local politicians have condemned those responsible.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the “thuggery and terrorism” behind the incident.

“There was never any justification for people with guns on our streets and damaging property — there never will be,” he added.

"Thuggery and terrorism will do nothing to remove the NI Protocol. Political action has secured progress and must be allowed to continue. Violence has no place in this.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon called the attack “disgraceful”.

“Our transport workers are frontline public workers who provide a critical community service, those who seek to instil fear into the lives of ordinary people are criminals and nothing else,” she said. “My thoughts are with the bus driver who was subject to this attack. All bus drivers deserve to feel safe as they go about their job.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie called the incident “utterly disgraceful” and said the “stupid actions of thugs and criminals” was simply hurting their own community. His party colleague, Strangford MLA Mike Nesbitt, said there was “absolutely no justification” for the hijacking and destruction of the bus.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane called the attack “reckless and despicable” and urged unionist leaders to cease using “provocative language” around the NI Protocol.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this criminality and violence,” he said.