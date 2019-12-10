Protestants and men in demand at Northern Ireland Civil Service

Protestants and men are being encouraged to apply for 300 Civil Service jobs in Northern Ireland.

Protestants and men are being encouraged to apply for 300 Civil Service jobs in Northern Ireland.

The starting salary for the administrative officers is £20,951 and the closing date for applications is noon on December 23.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) yesterday launched a recruitment campaign.

Protestants and men are currently known to be under-represented at this level in the NI Civil Service, as are young people under the age of 35, people with a disability and people from minority ethnic communities.

While the NICS said applications from these groups would be particularly welcome, it added that all applications are considered strictly on merit.

Encouraging people to apply, Sonya Kilpatrick, director of resourcing, said: "Administrative officers in the NICS play a vital role in making a difference and delivering services.

"Whether directly serving our customers or providing support to teams delivering services across the NICS, administrative officers are part of an organisation that touches the lives of people in Northern Ireland and across the UK, every day.

"This is a great opportunity for people with the ability to work in roles that are both demanding and rewarding.

"I would really encourage anyone who's interested to visit the NICS Recruitment website for more details."

For further information about the role, visit www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/Administrative-Officer