Protesting in Portadown won’t change Boris Johnson’s mind on protocol ‘one iota’, says Naomi Long

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has warned those protesting against the Northern Ireland Protocol that they will not influence change from Boris Johnson “one iota”.

The Alliance Party leader made the comments following a large demonstration in Portadown on Saturday, when hundreds of masked men took part in a loyalist protest in the town.

Organised in protest against the protocol, the Parades Commission was not notified about the event, while current Covid-19 restrictions limit outdoor gatherings to 500 spectators and 500 participants.

There have been widespread protests from loyalists over recent months in anger at the post-Brexit trading agreement signed between the UK and EU. It follows similar gatherings in Carrickfergus and Larne.

Holding flags and banners, a large number of those present were also wearing masks and balaclavas.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, Ms Long said such protests would not make a difference to those in charge of negotiating the NI Protocol and said she was concerned at the scenes.

“I have no problem with people protesting it is a basic human right that people should be allowed to protest and provided they do so within the law I think that is acceptable,” she said.

“There were elements of the protest I have seen... that concern me. When people are taking to our streets wearing balaclavas, I have to say as somebody who grew up in the 1970s and 80s that is not a comfortable view for anyone.

“As Justice Minister it concerns me when I see those paramilitary trappings in any shape or form.

“We need to start to look though, when it comes to the substance of the issue, at solutions for the protocol, because no amount of marches in Portadown is going to influence Boris Johnson or Lord Frost one iota.

“We need to start looking at practical things we can do to try and have a united voice from the Executive calling for specific changes. What will change things are solutions.”

Ms Long also said she understands “why people are frustrated”, before adding she feels the British Government needed to be “honest” about the protocol.

“I think there is a job of work to be done by the British government to stop hinting that the protocol is unsustainable and might be changed when behind closed doors they are saying the opposite. I think everyone needs to be honest,” she added.

Upper Bann SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said the scenes of the masked men carrying paramilitary flags through Portadown was “chilling” and called on unionist politicians to show leadership.

“I understand the concerns of communities that feel disenfranchised and voiceless,” said the Policing Board member.

“We have been listening to those concerns and working hard to address the elements of the protocol which have led to feelings of isolation.

“We have also been honest with those communities, however, the circumstances of the Brexit that was chosen by the DUP and endorsed by the British Government made checks at ports inevitable. Unionist leaders must also be honest about that reality.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said new DUP leader Edwin Poots’ decision not to make himself first minister will make “things more difficult”.

Read more Bradley’s abortion censure suggests Edwin and Paula show just a sham

Mr Poots is expected to remain agriculture minister when he shuffles his ministerial team in the next few days. Instead, the Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan is speculated as being the front runner for the First Minister post.

“When we have meetings with the devolved authorities and the prime minister it is with the first minister and deputy first minister, it’s not with party leaders,” Brandon Lewis said.

“When I have weekly meetings it is with the FM (First Minister) and DFM (Deputy First Minister). When there’s a royal visit, it’s FM and DFM. Having the leader of the largest party which has the first minister not be the first minister will make things more difficult.”

Naomi Long said the arrangement is already having an impact on the ability for legislation to make its way through the Assembly.

“I have already had significant difficulties with this arrangement,” she told the Sunday Politics show.

“I have a bill now waiting five weeks one that is key to public protection dealing with serious sexual offences, dealing with child sexual exploitation and we can’t get clarity on when that bill will come to the Executive for decision.

“We can’t get progress on the bill because we have this tug of war between the First Minister’s office and the agriculture minister’s office.”