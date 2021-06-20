Protestors against Co Tyrone gold mine complete three day march to Stormont 

Anti-gold mining groups from Co Tyrone arrive at Stormont after a three day walk from Greencastle. (Alan Lewis)

Hundreds of environmental campaigners arrived in Stormont on Sunday to voice their objection to controversial plans for a gold mine in the Sperrin Mountains.

The protestors completed a three day walk from the Co Tyrone village of Greencastle to demand that permission is not granted for the project.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon ordered a public inquiry last year into proposals from the Canadian Mining company Dalradian.

The protestors at Stormont were seen with a large banner announcing that over 37,000 people have now objected.

In March, a review commissioned by Dalradian claimed the mine could bring a “significant and timely stimulus” to the economy for over 25 years.

This included estimates of an initial £158m boost to the construction sector for the building of the mine and the creation of hundreds of jobs.

Dalradian began work on its proposals in 2010, submitting a planning application in 2017.

The company has estimated up to £3bn worth of gold could be deposited in the mountains.

Campaigners against the mine have now voiced serious concerns for years about the environmental impact it could cause.

Speaking in March, protestor Sean Tracey said: "I believe that opposition has increased and the longer this application has taken the more people have become aware of the major negatives... As far as the majority of the local community is concerned this company does not and will not have a social license for this project.

"This can be reflected in the number of objections letters and the resolve the campaign still shows four and a half years later.".

Patrick F N Anderson, Dalradian's president and CEO, said at the time that the social and environmental aspects of the project remained key considerations.