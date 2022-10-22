Protestors gather outside DUP leader’s office calling on party to ‘end Stormont boycott’

Former SDLP MLA Pat Catney speaks outside the DUP offices in Lisburn. Photo by Press Eye.

Protestors outside the DUP offices in Lisburn, Co Antrim. The ‘End The Boycott’ protest was organised by Progressive Politics NI and was attended by over 40 people. Photo by Press Eye.

Over 40 people took part in a protest outside DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s office in Lisburn demanding the party ends its boycott of Stormont.

The ‘End The Boycott’ protest was organised by Progressive Politics NI.

Speakers at the gathering included People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, former SDLP MLA Pat Catney, former Green Party councillor for Ards & North Down, John Barry and Sinead Quinn from Derry Against Fuel Poverty,

Protestors held signs aloft with slogans such as “The Democratic Unionist Party aren’t being very democratic” and “they get paid while we get played”.

Organisers of the event said: “There’s a cost of living crisis where people are having to choose between heating and eating while out of control inflation means workers need a fair pay rise.

"Our health service is in dire need of reform, for staff & patients alike. And money for department budgets cannot be released for essential public services while already passed legislation is being held up.

“It is therefore unconscionable that the DUP continue to hold everyone to ransom and deny much needed progress here, all while getting paid. They get paid while we get played.”

Protestors outside the DUP offices. Photo by Press Eye.

The Alliance Party has submitted an Assembly recall petition as leader Naomi Long said May's election result must be respected and Assembly restored on sustainable basis

However, the Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris is adamant that if power-sharing is not restored by a deadline of October 28 a fresh election will be called.

Fresh doubt has been cast on those assertions however since Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister as Mr Heaton-Harris may not be retained as SoS and a new PM may have different plans.

Speaking at Saturday’s protest, Sinead Quinn said: “The DUP ran their election campaign earlier in the year on their Five Point Plan - the economy, the NHS, education, helping working families and the protocol.

"Not only have they not addressed any of the other four points of the plan other than the Protocol but they have shamefully prevented everyone else from addressing any of it either.

Our NHS is collapsing in on itself, healthcare workers are being forced out on strike, teachers are having to take industrial action, small local businesses are closing because ordinary people don't have any money to spend.

"Working, and non-working families, are being absolutely crucified and traumatised.”

West Belfast MLA Mr Carroll said he was glad to join protesters on Saturday.

"The DUP have whipped up tensions and tried to foment a crisis around the protocol, all in a bid to deflect from their disastrous failings,” he said.

“The DUP talk about the union being ‘undermined’ but it’s their actions rather than any protocol that is exacerbating this.

“The DUP claim to stand for working class Protestants but they absolutely do not. They never stand up for working class people but instead want to have a cosy relationship with the detested Tories.”

Sinead Quinn of Derry Against Fuel Poverty addressing protestors outside Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's constituency office. Photo: Press Eye.

Ms Quinn cited contradictory actions from the DUP citing the collapse of government by Sinn Fein in 2017.

Then leader of the DUP Arlene Foster was quoted as saying: "At a time when we are dealing with Brexit, needing to create more jobs and investing in our health and education system, Northern Ireland needs stability.

"But because of Sinn Féin's selfish reactions, we now have instability, and I very much regret that."

Ms Quinn accused the DUP of talking out both sides of their mouths.

"The DUP have been unsupportive and openly critical of local workers striking for better pay.

"In stark contrast to the DUP MLAs, striking workers are not paid when they take the difficult decision to strike for better pay, terms and conditions.”

She concluded: “Collapsing government is never ok no matter who does the collapsing. And leaving caretaker ministers in place does not a functioning government make.

“Your actions or lack thereof, are made more deplorable because there are a great many people in Northern Ireland who would gladly accept your jobs right.

"No experience or qualifications required with a great salary and perks like a subsidised restaurant and somewhere warm to spend your days.

“My message to the DUP – if you are not up for the task, do not stand for election. It is not a popularity contest – it is an election to government. Get back to work.”

The DUP has been contacted for comment.