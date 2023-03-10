Protestors voice opposition to revised plans to cut BBC Radio Foyle programming

Around one hundred people including politicians from across the political spectrum gathered outside BBC Radio Foyle to protest against scheduling changes and possible job losses at the station. Picture Martin McKeown.

A crowd gathered outside BBC Radio Foyle on Friday in protest over the BBC’s updated plans to cut programming at the north west station.

It comes four months after protesters gathered at the same spot calling on the public broadcaster to reconsider proposals to slash its output from Derry.

Speaking outside the Northland Road studio, Davy McAuley of the Save Radio Foyle campaign group questioned the BBC’s “democratic accountability”.

He said the corporation’s bosses have been invited but refused to come to the city to explain their decision to locals.

Mr McAuley told those gathered that a protest will be taken to Belfast.

Public pressure and negotiations with the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) appears to have influenced BBC decision makers who, instead of scrapping the two-hour Breakfast Show, have decided to replace it with a new half hour show.

Amongst other changes, the Stephen McCauley Show which was presented and produced in Derry will be reduced from eight hours a week to a single three-hour show.

Hourly news bulletins will be retained and there will be “significant enhancement” of digital news provision, according to the BBC.

However, the NUJ has said 10 jobs are still at risk and accused the BBC of abandoning good faith negotiations whenever progress had been made towards keeping a one-hour long breakfast show.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood speaking at the protest. Picture: Martin McKeown.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said negotiations on programming and the future of the station are supposed to be ongoing.

"This has been ripped-up and replaced with the top-down imposition of programme cuts dressed up with expansion spin,” he said.

"Following months of negotiations, meetings and campaigning, it's a slap in the face to Radio Foyle staff – and a slap in the face to people in Derry and across the North West,” he added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the BBC has listened to grassroots campaigners but not enough.

“The fight for Radio Foyle is far from over and the SDLP will continue to lobby the BBC to protect and expand services and jobs now and in the future,” he added.

Addressing those gathered, Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson said the Derry community will not stand by and allow the city to lose its voice.

She vowed to back the NUJ in negotiations and expressed solidarity with staff “whose families are going through a horrible time”.

Demonstrating cross-community support for the station, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said reducing the “flagship” breakfast show to 30 minutes is “nothing short of a disgrace”.

“If we have to go to Belfast we will. The BBC thought this would fizzle out. We need to stand together, we won’t allow our local radio station to be destroyed.”

Various listeners took turns to offer their support to staff, including victims campaigner Jon McCourt who believed it would be impossible to cover the north west effectively in a 30 minute slot as it is difficult enough over two hours.

Adam Smyth, interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, has said there will be lots of additional benefits as a result of the investment the BBC is making to develop digital newsgathering and output from Foyle.

“Some things are changing and we need to stay responsive to changing audience needs and everything else that’s happening in the world around us,” he added.