Protocol could strangle NI supply of life-saving drugs, pharma boss tells House of Lords

Medicines provider brands current regulatory regime challenging, problematic and inefficient

The Lords' Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee heard from members of the pharmaceutical industry on Wednesday

Hundreds of potentially life-saving medicines regularly sent to Northern Ireland from Great Britain could be discontinued by the end of the year because of the protocol, a Westminster committee has heard.

The House of Lords’ Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee was also told yesterday that the current arrangements for the distribution of medicines coming into Northern Ireland under the Brexit deal were “challenging, problematic, inefficient and a slow strangulation by 1,000 cuts”.

Members on the committee heard from Paul Williams, of Teva UK, a medicines provider; Michelle Riddalls, of PAGB, a consumer healthcare association that represents manufacturers of over-the-counter medicines; and Martin Sawer, of the Healthcare Distribution Association, which represents wholesale distributors of mainly prescription medicines.

Under the protocol, which was designed to prevent a hard border on the island by effectively putting a trade border down the Irish Sea, Northern Ireland is still part of the EU’s pharmaceutical regulatory system.

In his opening address to the committee, Mr Sawer said that while the EU and UK had “done their best” to interpret the current medicines regulations under the protocol sympathetically, the distribution of products was proving difficult.

The committee also heard about “centrally authorised products”, which are medicines that are authorised by one EU member state and licensed for the whole of the EU.

Under the terms of the protocol, Great Britain has to migrate all these centrally authorised products, which number in the hundreds, to sole GB licences by the end of this year.

Mr Williams described this deadline as “astonishingly tight”.

Northern Ireland, as a “quasi-EU member” when it comes to medicines under the protocol, will be able to continue to use these products.

The situation means firms in Great Britain will have to decide if they still want to send what are currently CAP medicines to Northern Ireland, as they do now, and whether to make two versions of the same medicine — one CAP-compliant and one under the Great Britain licence — by the end of the year.

Mr Williams said two licences for two packs of the same medicine was not viable for pharmaceutical businesses.

“Companies could well be considering discontinuing CAP-licensed products going to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“An issue that keeps me awake at night is a patient not getting the medication they need.”

Mr Williams also told how Brexit had resulted in significant costs and complexity for his company.

He said the main impact was the “licensing and regulation process of what we do”.

Giving an example, he explained that prior to leaving the EU, his firm’s factory in Cheshire would make and test medicines before sending them to Dublin.

Now, this route goes from the factory to Dover, then to Rotterdam and on to Germany for testing and release,then back to Great Britain before finally going to the Republic.

Mr Williams said this was because EU countries could no longer accept products that had been tested and released in the UK — they have to come from a member state.

He added it made more financial sense for a whole batch of medicine to be tested and released in an EU country, even if its end destination was the UK.

Changes to EU law designed to guarantee the supply of medicines from Great Britain passed their final hurdle last April.

The committee was told yesterday, however, that while this averted a cliff edge for around 1,000 medicines regularly moved from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and was helpful, “more cliff edges” lay ahead.

The representatives were also asked for their thoughts on the government’s plan for a dual regulatory regime which would mean that products made to either a EU or UK standard could be sold in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sawer said he had “no evidence of a dual-regulatory scheme anywhere in the world actually working”, and noted that one of the parties involved would have to have authority over the other, in practice.

Members were told that while that proposal sounded workable in theory, it would be different in reality, with the devil lying in the detail.

Giving an example, Mr Williams said his company was currently getting one product approved by both the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but both these agencies want a different font colour on the packet.

That would be a divergence, and for dual regulation to work there must be no divergence.

Citing another example, he said that if the EMA thought that one ingredient in a tablet posed a risk, it would be prohibited.

However, if the MHRA thought this risk was only theoretical and approved it, it would raise questions over whether the product was illegal in Northern Ireland.