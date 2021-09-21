Protocol issues must be fixed soon, says PM

Johnson insists UK not ‘trying to stoke’ issues ahead of US meeting

Boris Johnson has warned that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland "can't go on forever" as ministers consider the prospect of tearing up parts of an agreement with the EU.

The Prime Minister insisted the UK is not "trying to stoke" the problems ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House today.

Proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden has repeatedly warned London not to damage the peace process amid continuing issues over the NI Protocol.

Brexit minister Lord Frost has argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met.

So far the Government has resisted taking what amounts to a nuclear option, but Mr Johnson was asked if he could make the move in the days after meeting the US president.

"I hope everybody knows this isn't something that the UK Government is trying to stoke up for our own political purposes," he told reporters travelling with him to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

"On the contrary, we want to fix this, we want common sense. We want no barriers in the UK for trading in our country and it's crazy at the moment that we've got the protocol being enforced or being used in the way that it is.

"I don't believe it's sensible, 20% of all checks in the whole of the perimeter of the EU are now done in Northern Ireland. So we do need to sort it out, we need to sort it out fast."

He said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had come to the UK last week to "see if he could mediate on the issue".

"We seek a solution, but it has to be one that allows the free movement of goods between all parts of our country," Mr Johnson said. "So to answer your question, the current situation can't go on forever."

However, Dutch diplomatic sources expressed surprise at the comments. They told The Guardian Rutte had instead urged Johnson to be pragmatic in dealing with the European Commission.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots appeared to backtrack on claims the DUP could collapse Stormont next month.

Earlier this month, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicated that he intends to pull his ministers out of Stormont within weeks if his demands over the protocol are not met.

Speaking on Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, Mr Poots was asked to confirm if his party intended to bring down the Assembly by mid-October if the protocol was not scrapped.

He replied: “You’ve created the date of mid-October, the party leader indicated it would be a matter of weeks. We’ll not get caught up in dates but the seriousness of it should not be underestimated.”

Mr Poots said the “kicking the can down the road” approach over the protocol was no longer sustainable.

Sinn Fein's Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill slammed the threat to collapse Stormont as “reckless” and “irresponsible”.

Sir Jeffrey has also claimed the protocol has “trashed the Belfast Agreement” and has urged Boris Johnston to raise the matter during his visit to the US.

“The Protocol has trashed the Belfast Agreement. It has turned the carefully balanced relationships of north-south and east-west on their heads,” he said.