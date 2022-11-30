Protocol legal challenge set for Supreme Court hearing over next two days

A legal challenge to the Northern Ireland Protocol led by a group of unionists including Jim Allister is to be heard in the UK Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court challenge will be heard over the next two days.

Unionist politicians including Baroness Hoey and Ben Habib are mounting the challenge to the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

They are appealing decisions reached by courts in Belfast that the Protocol, which has created a de facto customs border in the Irish Sea, is lawful.

Last year the High Court in Belfast found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which introduced the Protocol, conflicts with Article 6 of the Acts of Union 1800, drawn up to ensure equal trade footing between Britain and Ireland.

TUV leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey outside Belfast High Court after a judge has rejected all grounds of two joined legal challenges that argued the terms of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol were unlawful in June 2021 (PA).

However, the court ruled that the new legislation overrides older law which cannot obstruct the clear specific will of Parliament.

Those findings were contested on the basis that the Acts of Union has legal supremacy, with no power for the implied repeal of a constitutional statute.

But in March this year the Court of Appeal again held that the Protocol was lawfully enacted and must take precedence over the centuries-old legislative clause.

Northern Ireland is currently without an Executive or Assembly in Stormont following the election in May as a result of the DUP’s opposition to the protocol.

A joint statement from Mr Allister, Baroness Hoey and Mr Habib said the challenge is the “culmination of the legal fight”.

“As applicants we are grateful to the widespread public and financial support which this case has enjoyed,” they said.

“This week we are looking to the Supreme Court for definitive determinations as to the breach of Article 6 of the Acts of Union which the protocol inflicts and the consequences thereof, including what protection, if any, the Belfast Agreement affords against such constitutional change.

“It is very important to fully test these core legal issues, but, ultimately, the protocol requires political defeat through holding tenaciously to the line, Stormont or protocol.

“There can be no let up in unionist determination to remove the scourge of the protocol from our backs.”