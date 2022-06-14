Protocol move could damage NI investment, says CBI chief

EU, Sinn Fein and the Taoiseach voice their antipathy towards Government’s new Bill

The United Kingdom and European Union are poised for a bitter legal battle following the publication of the Government’s long-awaited bill to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

There are fears the move, which has united anti-Brexit parties at Stormont in opposition, could also trigger a trade war.

The Belfast-born director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) last night criticised Boris Johnson’s government and accused ministers of Brexit “grandstanding”, which is damaging investment.

Tony Danker called on the UK to resume talks with the EU as the Government revealed plans to make unilateral changes to the controversial trading mechanism. “I don’t think it’s time for grandstanding; I think it’s time to do a deal,” he said.

“I’m firmly of the view the Europeans are being inflexible. At the same time, our measures … to take unilateral action in response are unhelpful.”

The CBI chief warned that the row is already leading many countries to rethink investment.

“They look at the UK and think [there is a] combination of a bit of Brexit worry again,” he added.

Read more Publication of NI Protocol Bill confirms it would wash away much of the Irish Sea border

A total of 52 MLAs from Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance have signed a joint letter rejecting the Prime Minister’s plans to ditch parts of the deal he agreed in 2019. The newly proposed Bill would enable ministers to establish a “green lane” allowing trusted traders to move goods without checks — so long as the products remain within the UK.

Goods supplied from outside the trusted trader scheme, or products bound for the Republic of Ireland and EU would go through a red lane and face checks.

The EU opposes the move and claims it is a breach of international law.

Last night, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic expressed “significant concern” and warned the move puts Northern Ireland businesses access to the single market at risk.

He also confirmed the commission will seek to restart “infringement proceedings” against the UK which have been on hold since last September.

“Our aim will always be to secure the implementation of the protocol,” Mr Sefcovic added.

“Our reaction to unilateral action by the UK will reflect that aim and will be proportionate.”

The Government has said the UK is entitled under international law to act to override elements of its Withdrawal Agreement with the EU because of the “genuinely exceptional situation” in Northern Ireland.

In a summary of the legal advice it received in relation to the bill, the Government said the “doctrine of necessity” provided a clear justification in international law for the non-performance of international obligations under “certain exceptional and limited conditions”.

It said that position had been reached in Northern Ireland where the protocol had become a “barrier” to the formation of a new power-sharing executive.

However, First Minister in waiting Michelle O’Neill described the actions of Mr Johnson and his government as “dangerous” because of the “clear breach of international law” and potential “to undermine the Good Friday Agreement”.

The Sinn Fein vice president said there is no need for the action which “comes on the heels of the British Government tearing up the Stormont House Agreement” and “the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly”.

‘’The protocol is working and is supported by a majority of MLAs and the overwhelming majority of businesses. The northern economy is outperforming others, business is growing and new jobs are being created,” Ms O’Neill added.

She said all efforts should be on making the arrangements work with any changes sought through negotiations.

Meanwhile DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the legislation, which he said will be measured against his seven tests to ensure it will “restore NI’s place within the UK internal market and remedy the democratic deficit” of the Protocol.

The Lagan Valley MP dismissed critics of the Government’s plans which he said could lead to the restoration of Stormont — if enacted. “With goodwill across the political spectrum, this legislation has the potential to secure a permanent pragmatic solution,” he said.

“The prize is great; a firm foundation for political stability in Northern Ireland and positive prosperity for all.” He warned “those intent on using this bill to undermine the Prime Minister” to stop “playing political games”.

Anton Spisak, who helped the Government negotiate the Brexit deal, believes the proposals not only breach international law but will halt efforts to find a compromise and lead to even more instability at Stormont.

“The overall effect of this bill is that it will make the EU’s, as well as the DUP’s position, more, not less, entrenched,” he said.

The Senior Fellow for UK Policy at the Tony Blair Institute branded the plans as “wrong in principle and counterproductive in practice”.

The proposals provoked fury in Dublin. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said “it’s very regrettable for a country like the UK to renege on an international treaty” which “goes to the heart of the issue of trust”.

He added: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.”