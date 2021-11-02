Protocol violence will not deter recruits from joining PSNI, says Deputy Chief Constable

Recent violence and disorder relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol should not deter new recruits from joining the PSNI, the Deputy Chief Constable has said.

Mark Hamilton made the comments following the hijacking and burning of a Translink bus earlier this week – believed to be part of the loyalist campaign against the Protocol.

Two masked men hijacked and petrol-bombed the 7a Ulsterbus serving Bowtown estate in Newtownards early on Monday morning, destroying the vehicle. The driver, who at first thought he was being robbed, made it off the bus unharmed, but was left “badly shaken”.

The attack has since been claimed by the Protestant Action Force - a cover name used by loyalists, mainly the UVF, to avoid directly claiming responsibility for killings and other actions carried out during the Troubles. During the Troubles, the name is understood to have been used to claim the murders of at least 41 Catholics.

Monday's attack followed several nights of protocol-related disorder earlier this year in various parts of the region, when PSNI officers were attacked and a Translink bus was also petrol-bombed in Belfast.

Speaking at a press conference launching a new PSNI recruitment drive on Tuesday, Mr Hamilton was asked if such events could turn people off joining the force.

"Historically in Northern Ireland we have never seen issues on the streets as being a barrier to people joining," he said.

"When Northern Ireland has been at its lowest points people have still come forward in their thousands to join the Police Service. So, routinely, I wouldn't expect that being a barrier to people joining.

"It may be an issue for people on an individual basis, but I would be surprised if it was a major factor at the minute."

The protocol the post-Brexit mechanism to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, and in turn has created a de facto border down the Irish Sea and resulted in increased checks on some good coming into NI from Great Britain – angering unionists.

Loyalists have claimed that Monday's attack was carried out to coincide with a deadline set by the DUP for the UK Government to resolve issues around the Protocol. Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would collapse Stormont if this did not happen.

Sir Jeffrey hit out on Monday at "criminal elements" behind the attack and said they would not influence his political strategy to remove the Irish Sea border.

“It would be churlish in the face of that progress to now move precipitously in relation to what I have warned about if we don’t get the outcome that we need,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“Now, I’m prepared to give a little more time for those negotiations to reach a conclusion and that conclusion has to mean agreement on the removal of the Irish Sea border.

“If that doesn’t happen, I expect the Government, as the Prime Minister said last week, to take unilateral action. The Prime Minister has said that the conditions exist to trigger Article 16 and I expect that to happen. If these things don’t happen, then I will act. I’ve made that absolutely clear.

“My strategy remains as it has been. But, given the progress that we’re making towards the objectives that we want to achieve, I’m prepared to give a little more time to achieve those objectives.”