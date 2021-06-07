Proud as punch, Belfast boxing siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh on road to Olympic glory  

Belfast siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh have made Irish boxing history by becoming the first brother and sister to qualify for the Olympics Games.

The pair secured their slots in Tokyo within an hour of each other at the qualifying tournament in Paris yesterday.

Hailing from the Black's Road in west Belfast and boxing out of Monkstown ABC, they won their respective quarter-final bouts to secure a shot at Olympic glory.

Both entered the ring knowing a win, or a victory through the back door of a box-off against defeated quarter-finalists, would do, but both rose to the challenge and sealed one of the six places at the first time of asking.

Michaela, who turned 28 on Saturday, got the ball rolling with a unanimous decision against Sweden's Stephanie Thour in the women's featherweight class.

Then 24-year-old Aidan showed grit to earn a split decision victory over Yevheni Barabandy from Ukraine at welterweight.

The results are a source of pride for the Belfast boxing community and club coach at Monkstown, Paul Johnston, says it is an achievement that will take some time to sink in.

"It's just unreal - I can't put it into words," he said.

"For them to qualify as a brother and sister is amazing. They have taken their knocks, but it's years of resilience and proving their potential.

"This really couldn't happen to two nicer boxers or people. They are exceptional human beings and deserve everything they have worked so hard for."

The tournament began in London in March 2020, but was abandoned as the pandemic hit.

Aidan had won his opening bout but was forced to wait almost 15 months before taking on France's Wahid Hambli on Friday and advanced to yesterday's quarter-final.

As for Michaela, she didn't get the opportunity to box in London as the tournament was cancelled before her opening bout. But victory on Friday against France's Mona Mestiaen saw her off to a good start and seemingly through due to her ranking points that meant the added places on offer for world boxers could not be overtaken.

That was not 100% certain and she removed all doubt yesterday against Thour with aplomb.

"The key was to avoid the back-door route and do it in the ring," said Mr Johnston.

"She grasped the opportunity with both hands and proved she has that exceptional strength of character. All the hard work has paid off and she got what she deserves."

For all at Monkstown ABC and those in the wider boxing community, it is a source of immense pride.

While there will be celebration at what the Walshes have achieved to date, there is also a realisation that the real job is ahead as returning from Japan with a medal would top it all.

"I'm over the moon," Mr Johnston added. "There aren't two athletes who deserve that success as much at them.

"They have given their lives, dedicated everything towards this Olympic goal, so I'm just so happy for them. It's a great achievement but hopefully they will go and get a medal, which is the real target now. The goal was to get to the Olympics and now it's to get to the podium.”

It is the first time since female boxing was introduced at the Olympics in 2012 that Ireland will have more than one female participant. Katie Taylor was the sole representative in the female category in 2012 and 2016.