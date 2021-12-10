Proud Belfast pooches graduate from ground breaking Queen’s sniffing study

A number of dogs across Belfast have been celebrated on Friday after contributing to a Queen’s University study into scent detection.

The proud pups all got their graduation certificates for work done since 2019 by the Animal Behaviour Centre at the School of Psychology.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph PhD researcher Clara Wilson explained the dogs pick between breath samples given by humans, with the goal of determining whether they can detect when humans are stressed.

While many dog owners will already have the experience of a family pet approaching them when they are feeling low, Clara said this study aims to prove this definitively, with the humans who provided the samples hooked up to machines measuring their heart rate and blood pressure.

Unlike other similar studies looking into the amazing power of a dog’s nose, this Queen’s research involved dogs from ordinary people across Belfast.

Proud pup Leon

“We have got what is called a scent wheel and the dogs are having to pick between breath samples given to us by human people,” she explained.

“They are having to pick between different types of breath and the goal is to see whether they can detect whether people are stressed.

It is very similar to what you would see if you look up any other type of what we call biomedical detection dog study.

“The difference here is rather than using dogs either bred for that purpose or already working dogs -so other places like the Covid dogs you might have heard about - we were using people’s pet dogs from the Belfast community and training them up instead.

“They come in once a week for training for just one hour once a week. Some of them started back in 2019.

“We took quite a long break in the middle because of Covid. We managed to start up again in April and we have been working through ever since so the study has just wrapped up.”

She added: “There is a lot of anecdotal reports dogs can tell when people are stressed.

“When we collected the samples from the humans we actually had them hooked up to what is called a bio pack, which is this machine that measures your heart rate and your blood pressures.

“We can confirm we got samples either in stress or when the person was relaxed. That is really the key to our study. We know the dogs were differentiating between those two things.”

Clara said the results of the study, if the analysis over the next few months proves it, could have positive implications for many settings and treatment of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional support.

Treo

While it’s a bittersweet day saying goodbye to the pooches she has spent the last few years getting to know, Clara revealed she’s already arranged a catchup with a few of the gang.

“It is a very specific type of dog that likes this work and because we would only ever use positive reinforcement, they’ve got to really love it themselves and the dogs that do it, they just absolutely love it,” she added.

“They were all so different, we obviously can't have any favourite.

“The post demonstrated just how they all have their different quirks. Some of the dogs were really working for the love of sniffing and some of them really working for the love of the food.

“Soot and Winnie were very cuddly dogs. Dogs like Treo and Fingal were coming in because they had an important job to do, and they knew it.

“Treo – he only joined in April and he probably gave us the most data. Some of them were such quick learners. It was always good fun having them here.”