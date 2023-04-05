‘Provisional IRA clothing’ at funeral in north Belfast sparks police searches

The PSNI has carried out two searches in north Belfast in connection with a funeral cortege where some attendees were alleged to have worn clothing associated with the Provisional IRA.

Two properties were searched in the Ardoyne area on Wednesday in relation to alleged offences contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A police spokesperson said: “The searches form part of an ongoing investigation which has followed on from information received that a number of people, who were part of a funeral cortege walking on a public street in north Belfast on Monday 26 December 2022, were believed to be wearing items of clothing associated with a proscribed organisation: namely, the Provisional IRA.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to investigating, and disrupting, the criminal activity of individuals and groups. This includes organised crime, paramilitary and terrorist groups, and is irrespective of location, background, religion, or political affiliation.

“We’re grateful for the support of local communities, and are keen to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”