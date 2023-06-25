PSNI 999 emergency number ‘experiencing difficulties’ as BT reports ‘system failure’

It comes as 999 calls across the UK have not been connecting amid technical issues with the phone lines.

A spokesperson for the PSNI asked the public to report any incidents to the non-emergency number 101 if they are experiencing any difficulties getting through to the 999 number.

The Metropolitan Police said the issue is due to a technical fault and that multiple forces have been impacted.

People have been urged to call 101 in an emergency for police and fire, or 111 in a medical emergency, after problems were reported on Sunday morning.

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a "system failure".

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting."