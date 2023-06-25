PSNI 999 emergency number ‘experiencing difficulties’ as BT reports ‘system failure’
The PSNI’s 999 emergency reporting system is currently experiencing connection difficulties.
It comes as 999 calls across the UK have not been connecting amid technical issues with the phone lines.
A spokesperson for the PSNI asked the public to report any incidents to the non-emergency number 101 if they are experiencing any difficulties getting through to the 999 number.
The Metropolitan Police said the issue is due to a technical fault and that multiple forces have been impacted.
People have been urged to call 101 in an emergency for police and fire, or 111 in a medical emergency, after problems were reported on Sunday morning.
Several police forces and fire and ambulance services said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a "system failure".
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting."