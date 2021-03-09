PSNI accused of double standards over Rangers fans’ celebrations

Belfast councillors have accused the PSNI of “discriminatory policing” over the treatment of Rangers fans celebrating their team’s title victory and Black Lives Matter protesters.

The police issued around 70 £60 Covid fines at two BLM demonstrations in Londonderry and Belfast last June.

After a probe by the Police Ombudsman found the handling of the protests was unfair, discriminatory and had severely damaged ethnic minorities’ faith in the police, Chief Constable Simon Byrne apologised.

Hundreds of Rangers fans took to the streets in Belfast on Sunday to celebrate the team’s league title in scenes the police said were in “clear breach” of lockdown regulations. An investigation is under way.

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins hit out at what he described as a disparity in how the incidents were handled.

Anger: the Black Lives Matter protest in Londonderry in June

“Whenever I saw the scenes, I was immediately reminded that BLM protesters are still fined, under caution and (under) threat of prosecution for taking part in safe, socially distanced protests,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The glaring reality is that the PSNI and Executive have proven themselves capable of highly selective policing of the Covid restrictions over the past year.

“The BAME community was targeted in a discriminatory way that breached human rights and contrasted to the policing of many different gatherings.

“This hypocrisy needs to end. All fines and threats of police action against BLM protesters must be dropped immediately.”

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn added: “BLM protesters, who were protesting against vile systemic racism, were met with a heavy-handed policing operation, culminating in two highly critical reports evidencing discrimination in how they were treated compared to other events at the time, but (Sunday’s scenes) are fine.”

Meanwhile Michelle O'Neill has rejected any suggestion of a link between alleged Covid-19 breaches at Rangers fans' title celebrations and crowds that gathered for republican funerals during the pandemic.

The deputy First Minister also expressed concern about the potential for large gatherings to mark St Patrick's Day next week.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said fans were “rightly jubilant” over the win, but Covid regulations must be adhered to.

PSNI Superintendent Nigel Henry said an investigation was under way into Sunday's events on the Shankill Road and rule breakers would face action.

“Police received reports about large numbers of people celebrating in the Shankill Road area,” he added.

“This included reports of a street party and flares being set off. Police also became aware of fireworks being let off.

“The numbers involved in the scenes were clearly a breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which is so disappointing when we know so many other people are adhering to the regulations and playing their part to keep people safe.”

The PSNI added in a statement: “The investigation continues into large numbers of people celebrating in the Shankill Road area. Appropriate enforcement action will be taken in relation to breaches of the regulations.”