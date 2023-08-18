PSNI admits senior officer who drove off with sensitive papers on car roof scattered names of 42 officers and staff over motorway

The detective chief inspector put a police laptop and their police journal on the roof of a car which was then driven through heavy traffic

A senior officer drove down a busy road with their police laptop and journal on the roof of the car (file photo). Image: Liam McBurney/PA

The PSNI has denied that the paperwork that a senior PSNI officer put on top of their car and scattered over a motorway involved personnel files of officers at most risk because of last week’s vast data breach – but has admitted it involved 42 named officers and staff members.

The extraordinary development indicates that despite last week’s catastrophic security breach when every police officer was named and those working at MI5’s headquarters were identified, the PSNI is still unable to secure its most sensitive data which it continues to print out or write down and move around Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, this newspaper revealed that the motorway incident meant that a fourth PSNI data breach had emerged in just over a week.

The incident involved a senior PSNI officer working in a highly sensitive area. Initially, the police only referred to a laptop and a notebook having been involved – but now it is clear that such a description did not fully convey the significance of the material that was lost.

Multiple sources have told the Belfast Telegraph that the officer left a laptop and police journal on the roof of their car yesterday and drove down the motorway where it flew off.

The laptop is understood to have been smashed on the road under heavy traffic.

A team of officers was sent out to attempt to recover the material, managing to find the laptop and part of the journal.

Initially, there was no public appeal in relation to the incident, perhaps in an attempt not to draw attention to paperwork which may be blowing around close to the M2 in north Belfast.

The Belfast Telegraph is aware of where the incident took place and the identity of the officer, who is a detective chief inspector.

This morning, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: "It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on Thursday 17th August around 4.15pm.

"The laptop was immediately deactivated and has been recovered. Sections of the notebook remain outstanding.”

He appealed for the public to dial 101 to tell police if they had any information or if they found some of the missing material.

However, two sources subsequently contacted this newspaper to say that there was not just a notebook and laptop, but personnel files on which details of officers believed to be at greatest risk were set out.

When that was put to the PSNI, ACC Todd said in a statement that “no personnel files were involved” – but went on to admit that there were details of officers. He did not say if those officers were identified as having been at particular risk due to last week’s data breach.

ACC Todd said that while "a significant amount of the notebook has since been recovered, some sections remain outstanding and our enquiries are continuing to establish the contents.

“This afternoon, it was confirmed that some of the outstanding pages, which contained details of some officers and staff, have not yet been recovered. We have contacted those involved to make them aware.”

Police journals are issued to those of inspector rank and above and are large A4 leather bound books.

One police source said that “because they are huge you might have the same one for seven or eight or more years”.

The information within a journal differs according to each officer but typically involves handwritten notes of importance about sensitive matters, local discipline, personnel issues, staff welfare issues and intelligence.

Some officers are understood to have questioned why physical books are still being used for such sensitive purposes – especially because the nature of senior officers’ work involves them having to travel around different stations and bring the journal with them, increasing the potential for it being lost or stolen.

Last Tuesday, the PSNI published online a spreadsheet containing 345,000 pieces of data about more than 10,000 police employees. That catastrophic breach was initially put down to “human error” by a “junior employee” but it later was revealed that it had gone through five processes in four police departments.

A day later, the BBC revealed that there had been another major data breach more than a month earlier which the police had kept quiet. The names of 200 officers in Newtownabbey were stolen from a superintendent’s car but the individuals were not informed for almost a month.

Earlier this week, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the full names of police officers, some of them involved in intelligence and the serious crime unit, had been online for three years. Two days after being alerted to that fact by this newspaper, the PSNI had not acted and appeared relaxed about the fact. But without hours of us reporting the incident, the names were removed from the third party website.

Mark Durkan, who sits on the Policing Board for the SDLP, said: “This latest incident beggars belief.

"The PSNI cannot just say a police laptop and notebook fell from a moving vehicle on a motorway and leave it at that.

"There is an urgent obligation on the PSNI to explain the full circumstances of this incident.”