PSNI Air Support searching for ‘suspicious man’ that approached child in Ards

Police are appealing for information after a child was approached by a ‘suspicious man’ in Newtownards on Thursday evening.

It was reported to the PSNI at around 5.50pm that a young girl was approached by a male in a wooded area to the back of The Meadows area in the town.

Officers, supported by the Air Support Unit, are currently in the region conducting searches and are appealing for the public's assistance.

The man is described as being of slim build with fair hair and having a wavy goatee beard with a moustache. He was wearing short-sleeved top with a hood, black trousers and a red baseball cap with a blue peak.

Anyone with information or who may have sighted this man is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1590 20/07/23.