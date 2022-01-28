PSNI apologise after almost 1,000 speeding tickets in Northern Ireland cancelled due to processing backlog

The PSNI has apologised after almost 1,000 speeding tickets in Northern Ireland were cancelled in the last year due to a backlog of processing the penalty notices.

PSNI Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said 939 of the tickets were scrapped out of the overall 46,000 speeding detections through both mobile safety vans and fixed cameras since January 2021.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show, Asst Chief Con Roberts said the force discovered the problem last September, with a backlog of fixed penalty notices received and a lack of resources to process them in the six-months allowed.

The PSNI work alongside the private security company G4S to assist in processing and sending out the speeding tickets.

Mr Roberts apologised that the “system has failed” and acknowledged people have “not all been treated equally”, after it was put to him that people who paid their fine might have felt aggrieved.

The senior PSNI officer said the system is now working and said police have taken “steps to remedy the problem”.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly to the general public,” Mr Roberts told the Nolan Show.

“The public have a right to expect the PSNI have systems and processes in place to deal with tickets that are issued effectively and that has not been the case on this occasion.

“On a monthly basis we review the effectiveness of the working arrangement with our managed service provider.

“Last September we began to detect there was a problem and a backlog was building up.

“During the autumn period we were working actively to secure additional resource and halt the problem.

“We now have that additional resource in place and we have an ongoing review of the process we use and our performance, to ensure this situation is not repeated.”

When asked about how serious some of the speeding offences contained in the binned tickets were, Mr Roberts said they are within the “failure to comply” category.

People in this category include those people who have not accepted the penalty points or paid their fine, or not accepted the offer of attending a police speed awareness course.

Mr Roberts confirmed they would therefore not be “at the higher end of breaking the speed limit” but emphasised “all speeding is serious”.

“There are a number of stages in the process which unfortunately means it is not that quick and a backlog has occurred as a result,” he added.

“As soon as we noticed there was a problem, we took steps to remedy the problem. We recognise we have fallen short in these circumstances.

“We don’t view it that we have let them off. Our system has failed. It was not intention people would evade receiving their points or going on a speed awareness course.

“We accept that people have not all been treated equally. The message remains people should not break the speed limit.”

Responding to the story, Ulster Unionist Party MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said the police have remaining questions to answer about whether the issue is solved.

Mr Nesbitt also questioned whether the cost for the missed penalties would fall on “the public purse” or if G4S had any responsibility for the “financial loss”.

“The chief constable wrote to the Policing Board and we looked at this yesterday afternoon... we emerge with more questions than answers.

“G4S - did they red flag the problem? Did they see it coming? If they did see it coming did they alert the right people in a timely manner?”

A spokesperson for G4S did not comment on the story and advised the PSNI are leading on the matter.