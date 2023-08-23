PSNI apologises after taking 15 hours to respond to death threat report

Police are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.

Andrew McQuillan (inset) said the 999 call handler advised him that police were on their way, but after a 20 minute wait, he was forced to call again

The PSNI has apologised after a delay to attend the office of a man who had received calls from someone claiming to be on his street and threatening to shoot him.

Andrew McQuillan, whose father Alan is a former Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) with the PSNI, said members of his family had left the country in fear following the calls.

Mr McQuillan said he had been in his office at around 6pm last night when he received threatening messages and calls.

“They sent me a WhatsApp message saying they were going to chop me up and my whole family. They then started phoning constantly from a withheld number,” he told BBC’s The Nolan Show.

"I answered and they said they were on their way to shoot me and that they were on their way now. It was a mixture of WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

"There was lots of calling me derogatory names. I don’t know who they are or what their purpose was but myself and my staff were fearful.

"They told me they were on the road and on their way now.”

Mr McQuillan said the 999 call handler advised him to lock the doors and stay inside, advising him police were on their way, but after a 20 minute wait, he was forced to call again.

“I phoned police back and they said they were incredibly busy. The quote was: ‘We don’t have as many police as we used to, so we can’t come to you just yet’,” he said.

"They said the Inspector had downgraded the call, so they weren’t going to send another district to it.

"I would know the grading systems because my father was in the police. They told me it had been downgraded from an immediate call to an emergency call.

"I tweeted this morning because I’m disgusted by this. I had people with me who were not used to this kind of thing and they are scared. I told this to police on the phone.

"They had to go and hide in a hotel last night, because they didn’t know what was going on. Within five minutes [of the tweet] I miraculously got a phone call where they said they would send police now.”

Andrew is the son of former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan (pictured)

Andrew said he and his staff were eventually forced to flee the building, and that some staff had actually left the country in fear.

"I have someone now on a ferry to England; they don’t want to stay here because the PSNI don’t respond. They’re getting out of here,” he said.

"I was panicking. My father is terminally ill and my mum is very vulnerable. If they went to their house, I don’t know what would happen.

"My father and I still have active dissident and loyalist threats against us. The police know all this and they’ve done nothing. I’m not expecting special treatment, just a level of response.”

Mr McQuillan said that although he was “very pro-police”, the incident – alongside the recent high profile data PSNI data breach – had rocked his confidence in the police force.

"PSNI just seem in utter chaos. I can’t believe it. As far as I’m aware, they know where I am. I’ve lost faith in them,” he said.

"No matter how low resources are, there is another district over the hill who could have been sent, but because it was downgraded, they weren’t sent.

"How does he [Chief Constable Simon Byrne] sit in Brooklyn headquarters and think he has the confidence of the public?

"I’m very cynical that I had to tweet about it this morning to get a call from police. It’s ridiculous.”

The PSNI has apologised for the incident and confirmed they are treating it as a sectarian hate crime.

District Commander Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “Police received a report at 6.17pm on Tuesday August 22 of threats against a man.

“Due to the high volume and nature of ongoing incidents at that time within the area, unfortunately no crews were available to attend.

“I have spoken to the reporting person directly and have apologised for officers not attending at the time and understand the distress this has caused him.

“At 9am this morning, Wednesday August 23, officers attended the address to speak with the reporting person and to offer crime prevention advice.

“We have launched an investigation and we are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“As part of our policing response we will be increasing patrols of the area to provide reassurance.”