PSNI appeal after convicted murderer goes on the run

A convicted murderer has gone on the run in Northern Ireland, police have said.

The PSNI is on the hunt for Thomas McCabe, who is unlawfully at large.

McCabe, originally from Northern Ireland, was sentenced to life for the 1990 murder of a teenager in London and later released on licence.

However following a number of breaches his licence was revoked in January 2018.

He was on day release from prison and was due to return on August 23, but failed to so do.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “He is described as around 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers.

“We believe he has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

McCabe was convicted of murdering teenager Richard Hunt, whom he beat to death with a scaffold pole in London in 1990.

He had come home around 10.30pm in a drunken state to find Hunt there with his girlfriend. However, the victim was his girlfriend's cousin and had only been around to help out with decorating.

Sentenced in England, he was later transferred to Northern Ireland to serve out his jail term.

McCabe has absconded several times previously and been repeatedly suspended from a pre-release programme over concerns about his inability to comply with conditions and fears he would commit further violent offences.

He last went missing in 2020.