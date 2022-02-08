PSNI appeal after several people held over man’s murder are released on bail

Harcourt Drive in Belfast where a man was stabbed in January

Several people arrested by police investigating the death of a 47-year-old man a month after he was stabbed in Belfast have been released on bail ending further enquiries, the PSNI has said.

The man, who has not yet been named, suffered stab wounds in an incident at Harcourt Drive in the north of the city on January 7, but died in hospital on Sunday as a result of his injuries.

Belfast councillor Paul McCusker said the news of the murder has left people living in the area fearful after three murders in the immediate area in recent months.

Caoimhe Morgan, a 30-year-old mother-of-four, was found dead at a house on the same street just before Christmas.

While the murder of Ms Morgan is entirely unrelated, locals say the two deaths have brought attention to an otherwise quiet street.

And Danny McClean (54) was murdered on February 2, 2021 just a street away on the Cliftonville Road while sitting in a parked car.

Mr McClean had been on bail facing arms charges.

No one has been charged with the murder.

There is no suggestion any of the three murders are linked.

“It’s a very frightening time for everyone who lives around the area,” said SDLP councillor Mr McCusker.

“The community had offered support to the man’s family at the time of the attack, with food parcels, but he had been in hospital ever since.

“Everyone in the community has to do everything they can to assist the police with their enquiries, particularly if they become aware of anyone who they may believe is at risk.

“We want these streets to be safe for people, but there is a fear around what could happen next.”

The house where the man was stabbed is on what residents have described as the upper end of Harcourt Drive, close to a local primary school.

The victim had survived a previous unrelated gun attack, during which he was shot in the head.

That attack had left him in a wheelchair.

It’s understood that the murdered man arrived at the house by taxi in his wheelchair during the afternoon or early evening of Thursday, January 6.

Locals woke early the next morning to the sounds of a commotion at the house, followed by the arrival of police.

Forensic teams were in and out of the house for two days following the stabbing.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched their murder investigation after the man died in hospital on Sunday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am on Friday, January 7 following a report of a stabbing.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday, February 6. A number of arrests were made in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing,” he added.

However, police have since confirmed those arrested have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch,” he continued.

“If you were in the area of Harcourt Drive late on Thursday, January 6 or early on Friday, January 7 and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport