PSNI appeal after spate of burglaries in Dundrod

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of a number of burglaries in the Tullyrusk Road area of Dundrod.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: "We received a number of reports of incidents in which properties and vehicles were targeted. All were on the Tullyrusk Road and it is believed that all occurred sometime between midnight and 5am, Monday August 19.

"We received reports of two houses in the area being entered, ransacked and a number of items, including TVs, stolen.

"Six cars were ransacked and a seventh vehicle, a Range Rover, was stolen. Keys for this vehicle were stolen during one of the house burglaries, along with a sum of money and bank cards.

"We're asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 199 of 19/08/19."

Sergeant Corrigan is appealing to the public to take steps to keep homes and vehicles safe.