PSNI appeal after suspected petrol bomb attack on Tyrone house

Police are investigating after a suspected petrol bomb attack at a house in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened in the Ashlough Drive area of Dungannon on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a report of a property on fire.

Detectives confirmed they were treating it as arson, and appealed for information.

A PSNI spokesman said: “We received a report at around 11.25pm of a fire at a property in the Ashlough Drive area from our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“Police attended and the remnants of what is believed to have been a petrol bomb were discovered at the property.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the fire, however, we are treating this as a suspected arson attack at this time, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to call us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2449 – 19/03/22.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.