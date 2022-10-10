PSNI appeal after third north Belfast robbery in four days

Police at the scene of an incident at a Spar on the Antrim Road in Belfast on October 9, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a petrol station on the Antrim Road on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at 7.25pm after police received a report that two men entered a commercial premises in the Antrim Road area.

One suspect, dressed all in black, wearing red gloves and armed with a knife, approached a member of staff behind the till area and demanded money.

The second man is described as wearing a blue face mask, grey top and grey shorts with grey trainers.

A till was handed over with a sum of money inside and both of the men made off, turning left onto the Antrim Road in a dark coloured vehicle.

It’s the third robbery to occur in the area within the last four days.

A police spokesperson said: “The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.”

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw the suspects matching these descriptions, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1479 of 09/10/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin, posting on Twitter, said that her thoughts were “with staff and any customers in the shop at the time”.

She added: “Anyone with any information should pass (it) on to PSNI.”