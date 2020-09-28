PSNI appeal following Dungannon stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Dungannon.

The incident happened in the Market Square area of the town on Saturday night.

Police received a report at around 8.40pm that a man had been stabbed. He received treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing, or who has any information that could assist in the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1920 of 26/09/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on0800 555 111.