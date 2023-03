Police have appealed for help in locating missing 59-year-old Kevin Watson.

Mr Watson was last seen in the Ballymoney area on Monday August 19.

He is described as being 5ft 6" in height, medium build, short shaved grey hair and has a tattoo on his right arm of a heart.

If you have any information which may assist police in locating Kevin please call 101 and quote 1982 of 20/08/19.