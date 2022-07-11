PSNI appeal for information following number of assaults in Co Tyrone

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following disorder and a number of assaults in The Diamond area of Castlederg.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday (July 10), after a police patrol encountered a number of males behaving in an aggressive manner.

The PSNI said: “Two officers were assaulted as well as a number of other members of the public who were in the area at the time.

“Three males aged 14, 17 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police and attempted grievous bodily harm and have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Officers would like to thank a number of individuals who provided them with assistance in dealing with the disorder on Sunday morning and would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact police in Strabane on 101, quoting reference number 256 10/07/22.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."