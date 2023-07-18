PSNI appeal for missing man last seen in south Belfast coffee shop

PSNI appeal for missing man John Nolan (36) last seen in Starbucks. Pic shared on PSNI Facebook page.

The PSNI has expressed concern about the whereabouts of a missing 36-year-old man last seen in a coffee shop in south Belfast.

John Nolan disappeared on Monday afternoon after frequenting Starbucks on the Lisburn Road.

He was seen in the store at around 1.15pm.

Detectives described the missing person as being 175cm in height, medium build with ginger, but balding, hair.

He was wearing khaki shorts, navy jacket and black shoes at the time he went missing.

A post on the local PSNI Facebook page said officers “are concerned as to the whereabouts” of Mr Nolan.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives on the non-emergency number of 101 quoting reference number 894 of the 17th July 2023.