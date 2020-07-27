PSNI appeal for witnesses after man injured in Carrickfergus shooting
The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Carrickfergus on Sunday night.
At approximately 10pm police received a report that a man had sustained gunshot wounds to his leg at Cyprus Place.
He was been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Inspector Beverlie Reid said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2045 26/07/20. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.