PSNI appeal for witnesses after man robbed at knifepoint in Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was approached by three men and robbed at knifepoint in Londonderry.

The incident occurred in the Belmont area of Racecourse Road in Derry in the early hours of Friday morning.

The men later made off towards the Pennyburn area with the victim’s wallet.

A police spokesperson said: “I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this whilst serious are very rare.

“I am appealing to anyone with information or to anyone with dash cam, CCTV or other footage to that could assist in identifying and locating the offenders, to contact detectives on 101 quoting incident number 158 of 21/07/23.”