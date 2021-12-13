PSNI appealing for info on missing Carrickfergus woman Debbie Crothers

Debbie Crothers was last seen on Friday evening, December 10

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing woman Debbie Crothers (53), who was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at around 6.30pm on Friday December 10.

Debbie is described as being 5' 1" tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

The PSNI are calling for Debbie or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 459 11/12/21.

Police would also appeal to anyone who has been driving in Carrickfergus area since 6.30pm on Friday evening to review any dash-cam footage they have for any possible sightings.