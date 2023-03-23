PSNI appeals for information following theft of digger parts in Larne

Digger parts have been stolen in Larne.

The PSNI has launched an appeal for information following the theft of digger parts in Larne.

The incident occurred in the Hannas Road area, where a two batteries and a fuel pump belonging to a Doosan DX140 digger were stolen sometime between Thursday 16th and Monday 20th March.

They added they believe robbery is linked to other agricultural burglaries in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on the Hannas Road during this timeframe is asked to make contact with police.

“As part of our investigation we are also investigating a potential link between this theft and other recent agricultural burglaries in the nearby area.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, quoting reference number 1279 of 20/03/23.

“I would also remind owners of agricultural equipment to be extra vigilant and ensure your equipment is secure.

“If you see plant or machinery moving, particularly during the hours of darkness in circumstances you feel are suspicious, give us a call.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.