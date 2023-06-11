PSNI appeals for information on ‘high-risk’ missing person last seen in south Belfast

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Stephen Moore (59).

He is described as being of stocky build, approximately 6' 1" with grey hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

Stephen was wearing grey shorts, a grey Manchester City t-shirt with grey and white coloured Adidas trainers

He was last seen in the Minnowburn Drive area of south Belfast at around 1.15pm on Friday.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.