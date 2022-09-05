PSNI appeals for witnesses after break-in at Antrim primary school

The PSNI have said they are appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a school in Antrim in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a primary school on the Greystone Road in Antrim, shortly after midnight in which three rooms were ransacked and a “number of tools” were stolen from the premises. The school welcomed back pupils for the new school term last week.

A police spokesperson said “Police attended the location following a report of forced entry to the school in the early hours of this morning. The report was made to us after an alarm had been activated.”

"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 18 of 05/09/22."

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”