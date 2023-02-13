PSNI appeals for witnesses following security alert near Brandywell Stadium

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses following a security alert in Londonderry on Friday night.

At around 8.30pm a suspicious object was found in the middle of Lone Moor Road, close to Celtic Court. The Brandywell Stadium and surrounding areas were evacuated. Shortly after 2am, and after examination, the object was established as being a hoax device.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "Lone Moor Road would have been busy on Friday evening with football fans arriving for the Derry City V Shamrock Rovers game. If you were on Lone Moor Road, between 6pm and 8.30pm on Friday, and noticed anything suspicious, we'd ask you to get in touch with us.

"We'd also ask drivers travelling on the road between these times and who noticed anything unusual, or out of the ordinary, to call us. In particular, we'd ask drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage to contact us,” they added.

"This incident caused significant disruption for local residents, and for those in attendance at the football match. Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help us identify who is responsible."

The disruption unfolded during a match attended by Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Heaton-Harris departed the stadium shortly before an address on the PA system announced that part of the area nearby was sealed off.