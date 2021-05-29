PSNI armed response team attend RVH hospital after ‘incident’ in south Belfast
A man in his 50s has been arrested following an “incident” in Primrose Street in south Belfast.
Armed Response officers and two police dog units went to an address in the area before being diverted to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital at around 1am.
The heavily armed officers stood guard at the main entrance of hospital building as another unit entered.
The incident ended at around 2:15am with both Armed Response and police dog units leaving the hospital.
A man aged in his 50’s remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.