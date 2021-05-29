PSNI armed response team attend RVH hospital after ‘incident’ in south Belfast

Officers had attended an incident in Primrose St before being redirected to the Royal Victoria Hospital. Photo Kevin Scott.

Armed police at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Photo Kevin Scott.

Armed Response officers attend an incident in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on May 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man in his 50s has been arrested following an “incident” in Primrose Street in south Belfast.

Armed Response officers and two police dog units went to an address in the area before being diverted to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital at around 1am.

The heavily armed officers stood guard at the main entrance of hospital building as another unit entered.

The incident ended at around 2:15am with both Armed Response and police dog units leaving the hospital.

A man aged in his 50’s remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.